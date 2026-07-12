David Beckham celebrates England's World Cup win over Norway

David Beckham celebrated England's place in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after the Three Lions defeated Norway in an extra-time thriller on Saturday, 11 July.

England secured a 2-1 victory over Norway thanks to Jude Bellingham's brace, booking a semi-final clash with Argentina.

Following the final whistle, the former England captain took to Instagram to share photos from the match, where he was joined by wife Victoria Beckham and three of their children, Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper.

"What a moment in Miami," Beckham wrote. "I'm so proud of the team tonight reaching the Semi final of the World Cup and to celebrate with my family was so special. Thank you England for giving our country these moments."

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Beckham also shared an Instagram Story showing Erling Haaland consoling a dejected England player after the match.

"They won a lot of hearts," he wrote. "Huge respect to Erling & Norway for a great World Cup."

Victoria Beckham also marked the occasion on social media, posting photos from the family outing at the stadium.

"Special moment tonight in Miami with my family and for our country ," she wrote.

She later shared a photo embracing David in the stands following England's victory.

The Beckhams were among a host of high-profile spectators in Miami as England booked their first World Cup semi-final appearance since 2018, keeping their hopes of lifting a second World Cup title alive.