'Darlings' actress Shefali Shah tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actress Shefali Shah, who was recently seen starring in Alia Bhatt's Darlings, has confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19.
Shefali took to her Instagram handle and posted a statement regarding the same.
She wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too."
After the actor shared this update, several fans and well-wishers flooded the social media post's comment section with speedy recovery messages. Among them were Achint Kaur, Saba Pataudi, and Gurpreet Kaur Chadha.
Meanwhile, Shefali's last release, Darlings, also starred actor Vijay Varma in a pivotal role. Co-produced by Alia and Shah Rukh Khan, the film effectively highlights the abuse that so many women face in their marriages but also raises questions on what is the right way of dealing with a toxic relationship.
In the upcoming days, Shefali is all set to come up with more interesting projects such as Delhi Crime 2 (on Netflix August 26) and Doctor G, which will be out on December 3.
