Veteran actor Danny Glover opens up about battle with Alzheimer's Disease

The 79-year-old actor, who starred in the hit franchise alongside Mel Gibson, has been battling the condition that impairs one's memory for a few years now

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 2 Jul 2026, 12:07 PM
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Veteran actor Danny Glover, best known for his role in Lethal Weapon, has been battling Alzheimer's disease for a few years.

Glover, 79, opened up about his health in an interview with People.

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"I'm still not accepting in my mind all parts of it," he says of his diagnosis.

"There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget," Glover added.

To the world, he's had a truly unforgettable journey. After earning acclaim on Broadway and delivering breakout performances in films like Places in the Heart (1984) and the cultural landmark The Color Purple (1985), he captured a global audience with his role alongside Mel Gibson in the 1987 action hit Lethal Weapon, as per People.

That film launched a blockbuster franchise, propelled his career to new heights, and helped open doors for a wider range of roles for Black actors in Hollywood. From the family favourite Angels in the Outfield (1994) to the powerful drama Beloved (1998), he consistently demonstrated remarkable range, moving effortlessly between warmth, intensity, and emotional depth.

Over time, he became known not just for his success, but for the versatility and gravitas he brought to every performance.

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