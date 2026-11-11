Daniel Radcliffe may skip new 'Harry Potter' series: 'Eight hours is a lot'

Daniel Radcliffe spent a decade playing Harry Potter. Watching someone else take on the role, however, may not make it onto his to-do list.

The actor says he is unsure whether he will tune in to HBO’s new adaptation of the books, offering a surprising revelation: he does not watch much television. Even Breaking Bad and Mad Men are still on his unwatched list.

“I don’t know if I will [watch], honestly,” Radcliffe told the Associated Press. “I’ve watched, I’ve been in a lot of Harry Potter already … and also I don’t watch any TV.”

He was speaking at the New York premiere of Netflix’s animated film Steps on November 8, when the conversation turned to the next actor stepping into Harry’s shoes.

‘I haven’t seen some of the real classics’

Radcliffe’s uncertainty to watch the show is not accompanied by criticism of the new cast or the adaptation. Instead, he points to the television viewing he has yet to catch up on.

“I haven’t seen Breaking Bad. I haven’t seen Mad Men. I haven’t seen some of the real classics. So, you know, eight hours is a lot of anything to watch,” he said.

He was, however, more certain about another aspect of the reboot. He does not want Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor taking over as Harry, to spend his interviews responding to advice from his predecessor.

“I’m really truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice. He’s got it. He doesn’t need any advice from me,” he said. “I don’t want to haunt this poor child through interviews,” Radcliffe said.

HBO’s Harry Potter is a fresh adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, rather than a continuation of the original films. McLaughlin leads the new central trio alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

The eight-episode first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, adapts the opening novel and is scheduled to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on December 25. The series is intended to devote a season to each of the seven books, giving the story more room than the feature-film format allowed.

Radcliffe, meanwhile, was promoting a different role at the Steps premiere. He voices a prince in the animated Netflix film, which is scheduled to arrive on November 20.