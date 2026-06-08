New Harry Potter series gets seal of approval from Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe has shared a positive update about the upcoming Harry Potter television series after catching up with actor John Lithgow, who will play Albus Dumbledore in the highly anticipated adaptation.

The actor, who portrayed Harry Potter in all eight films based on J.K. Rowling's bestselling books, recently met Lithgow backstage at the 79th Tony Awards, where both were nominated in the Best Actor in a Play category.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Radcliffe revealed that Lithgow had spoken warmly about the new production and the young cast leading the series.

"We didn't really talk about details, particularly. But he was telling me about how well it's going and how fond he is of the kids," Radcliffe said.

The actor added that he was pleased to hear things were progressing smoothly on the set.

"It's very, very sweet. And it's nice to know it's, you know, all going well," he said.

Radcliffe also praised Lithgow's performance in the play Giant, in which the veteran actor portrays author Roald Dahl.

"I went to see his show the other day and he's incredible in it," Radcliffe said before the ceremony. "And I hope I get to cheer him when he wins tonight."

Lithgow later went on to win his third Tony Award for the role.

The upcoming HBO adaptation will introduce a new generation of actors to the wizarding world. Twelve-year-old Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter, while Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger.

Lithgow will take on the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, previously played on screen by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

The first season, based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is currently in production. HBO has already released early set photos and footage, giving fans a glimpse of the new adaptation.

The series is expected to retell Rowling's seven-book saga across multiple seasons, with each season dedicated to one book.