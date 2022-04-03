Daniel Craig tests positive for Covid-19

Chris Rock was 'very dismissive' of the idea, producer Will Packer says
Entertainment1 day ago
James Bond actor Daniel Craig, 54, has tested positive for Covid-19.
Craig was supposed to perform in the latest Broadway staging of Shakespeare’s Macbeth but due to his diagnosis, the Longacre Theater cancelled the show, People reported.
The update about Craig’s positive result and the subsequent cancellations of the play was shared in a statement from the production’s official Twitter account.
“Today’s matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon,” the statement read.
Ticket refunds are available at the place of purchase, according to the show producers.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase,” the statement continued.
The play is directed by Sam Gold, who also directed Craig in Othello off-Broadway, and features original music by Gaelynn Lea.
