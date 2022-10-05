Dandiya Dhamaka at India Club Dubai on October 8

By CT Desk Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 7:55 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

India Club is celebrating Navratri Dandiya Dhamaka on Saturday, October 8, from 8.30pm onwards. Popular Dubai DJs Tushar and DJ Gautam will have audiences grooving to their tunes.

Guess can enjoy traditional Dandiya numbers as well as latest Bollywood tracks remixed to Dandiya Beats. Last year a record crowd of over 7,500 attended the Dandiya festivities.

The event is open to India Club members and members’ guests only and is supported by Hayatna, Emirates NBD, 102.4 Radio Mirchi, Prime Vision Studio, Al Kabeer. For further enquires, contact 04 3371112.