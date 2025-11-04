Dakota Johnson is 'slowly dating again' after parting ways with Coldplay's Chris Martin

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson seems to be in a fresh dating phase, around five months after she reportedly broke up with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Johnson, who is believed to have parted ways from Martin in June this year, has "slowly started dating again and she is happy," a source told People.

"Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they'd work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it's final," it added.

Earlier this year, reports confirmed that Johnson and Martin had ended their relationship after nearly eight years together.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor, 35, and the Viva La Vida singer, 48, first began dating in 2017 and were known for keeping their relationship largely private despite being one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples.

The pair's relationship reportedly had several ups and downs over the years. Sources in March 2024 had confirmed that the couple had been engaged for some time but preferred to keep their engagement and personal life away from public attention.

Johnson was recently photographed leaving The Greenwich Hotel in New York City before attending a late-night engagement, sparking curiosity among fans about her current dating life.

The update on Johnson's love life comes at a time when speculations are rife about Martin's recent dates.

Meanwhile, new reports suggest that Martin has also moved on and has been spending time with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. According to Page Six, Martin and Turner have been on "a few dates" in recent weeks.

"They have gone out on a few dates in London. It is still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there's a definite spark between them. They have a lot in common, and Chris is definitely her type. They have bonded over being British and their love for music," a source was quoted as saying by Page Six.

The report also mentioned that the two met several years ago when Turner was still married to singer Joe Jonas. "It was always friendly. Sophie has always admired Chris and was a big fan of both him and his music long before they ever met," the source told Page Six.

Turner reportedly ended her two-year relationship with Peregrine Pearson in late September, with whom she was linked in October 2023—a month after Joe Jonas filed for divorce.