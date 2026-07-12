Dakota and Elle Fanning to face 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' after release delay

The release of Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning's upcoming World War II drama The Nightingale has been postponed by a month. It will now arrive in theatres on March 19, 2027, where it is set to open alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 4, according to Variety.

The film was previously scheduled to debut on February 12. The new release date places the adaptation of Kristin Hannah's bestselling novel during the spring break period leading up to Easter.

Directed by Michael Morris (To Leslie) from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, The Nightingale marks the first time Dakota and Elle Fanning will star together as co-leads in a feature film.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Based on Hannah's bestselling novel, the film follows two sisters in German-occupied France during World War II.

According to the official synopsis, the siblings "dare to embark on separate, dangerous paths in the fight for survival, love, and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France."

The release date change comes in the same week both Fanning sisters earned Emmy nominations.

Dakota received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for All Her Fault. At the same time, Elle was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Margo's Got Money Troubles, according to Variety.

The ensemble cast also includes Douglas Hodge, Mark Rylance, Shira Haas, Gwilym Lee, Albrecht Schuch, Vinette Robinson, and Edmund Donovan.

The film is produced by Elizabeth Cantillon, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning, Brittany Kahane Ward, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter.

Published in 2015, Kristin Hannah's The Nightingale continues to enjoy strong popularity. Eleven years after its release, the novel has sold one million copies so far in 2026.

The adaptation was originally set to be directed by Mélanie Laurent but was delayed during the Covid-19 pandemic before being revived with Michael Morris taking over as director. Filming took place in Budapest.

The Nightingale is now scheduled to open in theatres on March 19, 2027, where it will compete with Sonic the Hedgehog 4.