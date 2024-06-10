E-Paper

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan named best actor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga named best director

By ANI

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by PTI)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival was recently held in Mumbai. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took home the title of Best Actor for Jawan and Nayanthara won Best Actress for her role in the same film.

The event honoured outstanding achievements across various categories. Sushim Rahul Gaikwad won the award for Young Investor and Producer in Bollywood and the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This recognition highlights his contributions to Indian cinema and his role in organising major award shows in Mumbai.


His recent productions include Topi Choti, Ajmer Ki Gali, Sherlalock, Romeo Idiot Desi Juliet, and Mission Ganga.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, meanwhile, took home the mantle of Best Director for Animal.


