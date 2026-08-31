'Daayra' trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran clash in Meghna Gulzar's crime drama

The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Daayra' was unveiled on Monday.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Daayra' stars Kareena and Prithviraj as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As per the makers, the film is "inspired by true events."

Daayra unfolds in the "aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion. As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong," read a press note.

On working with Meghna, Kareena said, "What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There's so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me... because she pushed me into a space I hadn't really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that's always exciting."

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran added, "Meghna Gulzar is a filmmaker whose craft I have closely followed and Daayra gave me the opportunity to work with her. It was a rewarding experience and working with Kareena made the journey even more special. I hope the audience connects with the world we have created, a story that is gripping and deeply human."

According to Meghna Gulzar, 'Daayra' doesn't sit "comfortably in black and white."

She shared, "It explores the grey and dismantles it. As a filmmaker, that grey space is always challenging, and yet compelling - where characters make choices, live with them, and the audience is left to engage with what unfolds."

'Daayra' releases in cinemas on September 18.