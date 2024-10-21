Da-Bangg Reloaded Concert returns to Dubai: Salman Khan to take the stage

Are you ready to see your favourite stars on the stage? The Da-Bangg Reloaded Concert is coming to the Middle East, and will kick off with a concert in Dubai. Salman Khan, who is fondly known as Bhai, or big brother, by his fans will be in the house along with stars such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Aastha Gill, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva and Maniesh Paul.

As part of the Middle East tour, there will be shows in Jeddah and Doha.

The first gig is at Studio A, Dubai Harbour on December 7.

The DaBangg Reloaded show is scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, and brought to you by AFM Developments.

"We're thrilled to bring the Da-Bangg Reloaded to Dubai featuring the iconic Salman Khan. As the biggest Bollywood entertainment show, this landmark event sets new standards for live entertainment and reflects our commitment to excellence at AFM Developments, as well as our mission to elevate the entertainment experience in Dubai." says Maqsood Muhammed, Founder and Chairman, AFM Development LLC Dubai.

Organised by Orbit Events and Bliss Events, this four-hour show will have music, comedy, dance performances and non-stop action.