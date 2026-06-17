Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa attend Jordan’s historic World Cup match

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa were among the supporters cheering on the national football team during its historic FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Austria.

The royal couple, accompanied by Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, attended the fixture at San Francisco Stadium in the United States as Jordan competed on football's biggest stage for the first time.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the royals in the stands supporting Al Nashama during the landmark match. Crown Prince Hussein also posted a video from the stadium as Jordan's national anthem was played before kick-off.

The appearance comes days after the Crown Prince met members of the national team ahead of the tournament. Sharing a video from the visit on social media, he wrote: "We are all behind you."

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Jordan secured its place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a historic qualifying campaign, becoming one of the Arab nations representing the region at the tournament.

Austria won 3-1, securing their first victory at a FIFA World Cup finals since 1990, while Jordan marked a historic milestone with its tournament debut.

The team's participation has sparked celebrations across Jordan, with fans following the squad's journey as it competes in the country's first-ever World Cup finals.

Crown Prince Hussein has frequently expressed support for Jordanian athletes and national teams, attending major sporting events and sharing messages of encouragement ahead of international competitions.