Cristiano Ronaldo's wedding: Date, venue, guests, menu, everything we know so far

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez may finally be preparing to say "I do."

Nearly a year after announcing their engagement, reports from Portugal and Spain suggest the couple are planning a lavish wedding in Ronaldo's hometown of Madeira. While neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has confirmed the ceremony, speculation has intensified in recent days as new details about the venue, guest list and celebrations continue to emerge.

Here's everything we know so far

When is the wedding?

Multiple reports claim the ceremony is expected to take place on Saturday, August 8, although the date has not been officially confirmed by the couple. Earlier rumours suggested different dates and locations before being dismissed, so fans should treat the latest reports with caution.

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Where will it take place?

According to Portuguese media, the wedding is expected to be held at Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, the Portuguese island where Ronaldo was born.

The celebrations are reportedly set to continue at the luxury Savoy Palace Hotel, where several floors have allegedly been reserved for guests. Neither venue has publicly confirmed hosting the event.

Who is expected to attend?

No official guest list has been released by Ronaldo or Rodríguez.

However, speculation intensified after the X account TeamCRonaldo posted on July 28 what it described as a leaked guest list for the reported wedding.

The account claimed invitees include former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand, actor Vin Diesel, broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammates, Rodrygo, Rihanna, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Jennifer Lopez, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, streamer IShowSpeed, Drake and Travis Scott, among others.

The post quickly went viral, with fans debating not only the reported guest list but also one notable absence: Lionel Messi. Many social media users questioned whether Ronaldo's longtime football rival would receive an invitation, although there has been no indication from either camp that Messi is expected to attend.

As with the reported wedding details, the guest list remains unverified, and neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez has commented publicly.

What about the menu?

One of the biggest talking points online has been the reported menu.

Portuguese outlets claim guests could be served traditional Madeiran dishes alongside fine dining prepared by renowned chefs, with locally sourced seafood expected to feature heavily. However, the couple has not revealed any official details.

Why Madeira?

Madeira holds special significance for Ronaldo.

The island is where the Al Nassr forward was born and raised before launching one of football's greatest careers. It is also home to the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum and the airport that bears his name, making it a fitting location if the reports prove accurate.

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's relationship began

Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in 2016 when she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. In her Netflix documentary I Am Georgina, Rodríguez recalled that their first meeting happened during her shift, with the pair crossing paths again a few days later at another brand event.

The couple made their relationship public later that year and have since become one of the world's most high-profile celebrity couples.

Together, they are raising five children. Rodríguez is the mother of daughters Alana Martina, born in 2017, and Bella Esmeralda, who was born in 2022. She also helps raise Ronaldo's three older children, Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo.

After nearly a decade together, Georgina announced the couple's engagement in August 2025 by sharing a photo wearing a large diamond ring with the caption, "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lifetimes." Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the couple's wedding.

Currently living in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo plays for the club Al-Nassr; the couple has never shied away from sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.