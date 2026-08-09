Fans show up for Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘wedding’, he responds with laughing emojis

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted after thousands of fans gathered outside a wedding in Madeira, mistakenly believing the football star was about to marry Georgina Rodríguez.

Rumours had been circulating in recent days that Ronaldo and Rodríguez would tie the knot on August 8 at Funchal Cathedral on the Portuguese island, where the footballer was born. However, neither Ronaldo nor Rodríguez had confirmed a wedding date or venue.

The speculation was apparently convincing enough to draw a huge crowd.

Local newspaper JM Madeira shared footage showing people packed outside the cathedral, including fans wearing Ronaldo's No. 7 shirt and others holding up their phones in anticipation.

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According to the newspaper, the crowd had gathered expecting to witness Ronaldo's wedding following reports circulating across several media outlets.

There was indeed a wedding taking place inside the cathedral, just not Ronaldo's.

Reports identified the couple as Portuguese nationals Fábio Ramos and Fátima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, who live in France. More than 2,000 people reportedly gathered around the cathedral amid the confusion.

Ronaldo reacts

Ronaldo himself appeared amused by the mix-up.

After JM Madeira shared footage of the crowd on its Instagram account, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner appeared in the comments from his verified account, leaving a string of laughing emojis.

JM Madeira later reported on Ronaldo's reaction, saying the footballer had joined in the amusement surrounding speculation over his supposed wedding.

The reaction also appeared to put another dent in rumours that Ronaldo and Rodríguez were secretly getting married in Madeira that day.

Where did the wedding rumours come from?

Speculation surrounding the couple's wedding had intensified in the days leading up to August 8, with reports claiming the ceremony could take place at Funchal Cathedral before celebrations at the Savoy Palace hotel.

However, no wedding had been announced by the couple. Funchal Cathedral had also reportedly confirmed that no ceremony involving Ronaldo was booked there.

The rumours followed Rodríguez's announcement of their engagement in August 2025, after nearly a decade together.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in Madrid in 2016, when she was working at a Gucci store. The couple later went public with their relationship and are now raising five children together.