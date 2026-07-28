Cristiano Ronaldo to appear on screens in upcoming football drama 'Day 1s'

Cristiano Ronaldo is adding another role to his growing list of ventures, with the football icon set to star in a new scripted television drama.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo will appear in Day 1s, a football-themed drama from Marv Studios, the production company he co-founded with Kingsman filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

The report states that he will also serve as an executive producer on the series, marking his first major scripted acting role.

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Ronaldo is also set to appear alongside Damian Lewis, who stars as football agent Stanley Dalton, as well as Thierry Henry, Dave and Carlotta Banat.

The official synopsis states that Day 1s follows Stanley Dalton, an elite football agent navigating the high-stakes world of professional football.

Filming is already underway in London, with production taking place at Barnet FC's The Hive Stadium. The project was created by football agent Darren Dein, who also serves as an executive producer.

Day 1s is the first television series to be produced by UR•Marv Studios, with the project independently financed through the company.

According to The Sun, the series is also expected to attract interest from streaming platforms, although no broadcaster or streaming service has been confirmed.

The drama focuses on the high-pressure world of football agents, offering a look at the business side of the sport rather than the action on the pitch.