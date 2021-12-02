Cricket star KL Rahul, actress Athiya Shetty's first public appearance at 'Tadap' premiere

'Tadap' is the launch film for Ahan, Suniel’s son, who stars along with Tara Sutaria.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 10:13 AM

When the couple, after some hesitancy, stood together and got themselves photographed, the media went gaga talking about wedding bells, red carpet appearance, official announcement and first public appearance together.

And happily, Athiya and top cricketer KL Rahul, posed for the cameras at the premiere of 'Tadap', the debut film for the son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty in Mumbai. When Athiya’s family members stood together for the photographs, India’s opening batsman was hesitant where to stand. Suniel then told him to be with Athiya and the two happily posed for the cameras.

Incidentally, Tadap is the launch film for Ahan, Suniel’s son, who stars along with Tara Sutaria. And Ahan walked in with his girl friend Tania Shroff; the two have been in a relationship for six years and are often seen together.

Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. Releasing on Friday, it has been directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film has been shot in Mumbai and Mussoorie.