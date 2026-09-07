Emmys 2026: See the major winners from the first two nights
Widow’s Bay, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show and The Traitors were among the biggest winners across the two ceremonies
- PUBLISHED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 3:59 PM
Apple TV’s horror-comedy Widow’s Bay emerged as the biggest winner across the first two nights of the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, collecting eight prizes.
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny followed with seven awards, while reality competition The Traitors secured six.
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Other major winners included DTF St. Louis, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Pitt, Pluribus and Spider-Noir.
Several performers also reached career milestones during the ceremonies. Julie Andrews made Emmy history at the age of 90 by winning Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Bridgerton, while David Harbour, Linda Cardellini and Shailene Woodley earned their first Emmy wins.
Rob Reiner received a posthumous award for his guest appearance in The Bear, while Betty Gilpin won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay.
More than 100 awards were presented at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 5 and 6. The two ceremonies will be combined into a televised special airing on FXX on September 12, ahead of the main Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14.
Here are the major winners from both nights:
Night 1 winners
Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Programme: Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Outstanding Host for a Game Show: Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Narrator: Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska: The Missing
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Hamish Hamilton, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary or Nonfiction Programme: Mariska Hargitay, My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Programme: Ben Archard, The Traitors
Outstanding Variety Special, Live: The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded: The Muppet Show
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series: Colbert Before Air
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series: Inside The Pitt
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special: My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: Mr. Scorsese
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: Tucci in Italy
Outstanding Structured Reality Programme: Antiques Roadshow
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Programme: Love on the Spectrum
Outstanding Game Show: Jeopardy!
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: The Muppet Show
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Programme: The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize
Night 2 winners
Legacy Award: I Love Lucy
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley, Paradise
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Outstanding Animated Programme: South Park
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis