Emmys 2026: See the major winners from the first two nights

Apple TV’s horror-comedy Widow’s Bay emerged as the biggest winner across the first two nights of the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, collecting eight prizes.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny followed with seven awards, while reality competition The Traitors secured six.

Other major winners included DTF St. Louis, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Pitt, Pluribus and Spider-Noir.

Several performers also reached career milestones during the ceremonies. Julie Andrews made Emmy history at the age of 90 by winning Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Bridgerton, while David Harbour, Linda Cardellini and Shailene Woodley earned their first Emmy wins.

Rob Reiner received a posthumous award for his guest appearance in The Bear, while Betty Gilpin won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay.

More than 100 awards were presented at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 5 and 6. The two ceremonies will be combined into a televised special airing on FXX on September 12, ahead of the main Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14.

Here are the major winners from both nights:

Night 1 winners

Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Programme: Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Outstanding Host for a Game Show: Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Narrator: Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska: The Missing

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Hamish Hamilton, The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary or Nonfiction Programme: Mariska Hargitay, My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Programme: Ben Archard, The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Special, Live: The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-Recorded: The Muppet Show

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series: Colbert Before Air

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series: Inside The Pitt

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special: My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: Mr. Scorsese

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: Tucci in Italy

Outstanding Structured Reality Programme: Antiques Roadshow

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Programme: Love on the Spectrum

Outstanding Game Show: Jeopardy!

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: The Muppet Show

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Programme: The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize

Night 2 winners

Legacy Award: I Love Lucy

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Outstanding Animated Programme: South Park

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis