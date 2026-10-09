'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; cast revealed

'Crazy Rich Asians', one of the highest-grossing Hollywood studio romantic comedies at the North American box office in nearly a decade, is all set to be adapted into a drama series.

The film’s lead cast, Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng, will star in the series, along with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh recurring, as per 'Deadline'.

Based on Kevin Kwan’s bestselling books, the series has been in development at HBO for nearly two years. It brings together the film’s co-writer Adele Lim, director Jon M. Chu, and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Not just rich â crazy rich. From Jon M. Chu and Adele Lim, #CrazyRichAsians will continue as an HBO Original Series starting production in 2027. Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh reprise their roles based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling books. https://t.co/OLk2ljdW0U â HBO Max (@hbomax) October 8, 2026

“From a bestselling novel to a blockbuster film and now television, Crazy Rich Asians has solidified its place as one of the most beloved stories in popular culture,” added Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks.

The Crazy Rich Asians television series is executive produced by Lim via her production company 100 Tigers; Chu via his production company Electric Somewhere; Kwan, Jacobson and Simpson via their production company Color Force, which developed and produced the film; Chloe Dan and Jeannine Tang for SK Global Entertainment, which co-financed the film; Emmy winner Naia Cucukov Richards via Lim’s 100 Tigers; and Emmy nominee Rose Lam.

The series is co-produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television.