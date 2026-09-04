'Crawler' brings deadly spider infestation to UAE cinemas in new horror film

If spiders are your biggest fear, Crawlers may be one to watch from behind your hands.

The upcoming horror thriller traps the residents of an apartment building under quarantine as a rapidly growing infestation of venomous spiders takes over.

Matilda Lutz stars as Serena, the overworked manager of the Paradiso Palms apartment complex, where a mysterious death initially appears to be linked to a viral outbreak.

As authorities place the building under quarantine, Serena and the residents soon discover they are dealing with something very different. Deadly spiders are spreading through the complex and multiplying as those trapped inside attempt to survive.

With no way out, Serena is forced to use her knowledge of the building to help the residents while confronting her own fear of the creatures.

The recently released trailer offers a first look at the infestation, with spiders appearing throughout rooms and corridors as the residents realise the quarantine has trapped them inside with the real threat.

The film also marks the first feature from Badlands, a genre label formed by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee's Thunder Road, the production company behind the John Wick and Sicario franchises, alongside longtime studio executive Scott Strauss.

The horror thriller also stars Gregg Sulkin and Melina Matthews, with Ángel Gómez Hernández directing from a screenplay by Jayson Rothwell.

Originally titled Arachnid, the movie was filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, before being renamed Crawlers. Hernández previously directed the 2020 horror film Don't Listen.

Crawlers is set to arrive in UAE cinemas on September 24.