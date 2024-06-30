Craving Japanese cuisine? Head to this restaurant at Dubai's JBR

Wahlberg stars as Daryl, a former wilderness pilot turned assassin, in the movie
Experience the irezumi-inspired Japanese dining at Ronin, located at FIVE LUXE, from 7pm to 2am daily. Drawing inspiration from the free-spirited, rebellious warrior and the mesmerising art of irezumi, Ronin offers a unique and indulgent Japanese dining experience. The modern Japanese menu, crafted by an award-winning culinary team, is served against the backdrop of panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah, blending tradition, modernity, and playful defiance in every dish.
Begin your culinary journey with the tantalising wagyu tataki, perfectly seared for a melt-in-your-mouth experience. Savour the smoky richness of charcoal-grilled Robatayaki, featuring BBQ yuzu miso black cod, BBQ spicy lamb rack, and warayaki wagyu karubi, enhanced with the subtle aroma of hay smoke. Delight in the juiciness of succulent Teppanyaki, from ise ebi giant prawns to chimichurri tenderloin toban yaki, expertly seasoned with homebrewed soy sauces, including 90-day aged sashimi soy sauce and hay-smoked soy sauce. The wagyu short rib tei-shoku with gochujang and ponzu cream offers a delightful fusion of Korean and Japanese influences, elevating the dining experience.
To conclude your culinary adventure, indulge in a surprise dessert medley featuring mochi ice cream, yuzu Hokkaido cheesecake, and miso molten chocolate cake. As you savour each dish, immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of Ronin, adorned with irezumi-inspired decor, transporting you to the world of rebel warriors and artistic expression.
Wahlberg stars as Daryl, a former wilderness pilot turned assassin, in the movie
He recently embarked on his Silhouettes Tour
Seventeen made history as the first K-Pop group to appear at the music festival
This 6,000-year-old tale can be described as sci-fi-meets-mythology-meets-Marvel with comedy, tragedy, emotion and betrayal
Her former co-stars and other members of the film and TV industry also commented on her post, wishing her luck
The leading stars of the hit series, including Ali Fazal, talk about exploring their dark sides
Cool things to do across the country
'Khudaya' is out now