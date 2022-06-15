Covid-19: Indian comedian Vir Das tests positive for the virus

From bringing out your inner adventurer to trying new flavours: Top things to do today in the UAE
Here's our guide to spending a fun-filled Monday
Entertainment2 days ago
Actor-comedian Vir Das on Wednesday revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 43-year-old actor shared the news by posting a picture of his Covid-19 home test result on Instagram.
Das, who is currently in Gujarat, apologised to his fans and said that his upcoming comedy shows in the state will now take place at a later date.
"Gujarat. Woke up showing symptoms, rapid tested and now going to get RTPCR tested. Team is currently working on new dates for the Gujarat show. We're gonna try and come back in a few weeks whenever the venues are available.
"Your tickets will be refunded if you'd like. Sorry Gujarat! I'm super sad about this, but I hope to see you real soon. I hope you'll come back on the new dates," the actor-comedian wrote in the caption.
