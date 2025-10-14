  • search in Khaleej Times
Courteney Cox shares adorable picture with Diane Keaton, Lisa Kudrow

Tributes have been pouring in for iconic star Diane Keaton after her passing on October 11

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 3:03 PM

Tributes have been pouring in for iconic star Diane Keaton after her passing on October 11.

On Tuesday, 'Friends' fame Courteney Cox took a stroll down memory lane and dug out a priceless picture with Diane Keaton and Lisa Kudrow.

Courteney dropped a broken heart emoji in the caption.

Keaton passed away on October 11. She was 79.

Ben Stiller reacted to the news on X by acknowledging her longstanding career: "One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humour and comedy. Brilliant. What a person."

Viola Davis wrote on Instagram, "No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man... you defined womanhood. The pathos, humour, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability -- you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them. You were undeniably, unapologetically YOU!!! Loved you. Man... rest well. God bless your family, and I know angels are flying you home."

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, Keaton was the oldest of four children. Her father was a civil engineer, and her mother inspired Keaton's creative side. Her family has requested privacy regarding the cause of death.