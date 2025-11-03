'Coolie' director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi to star in Tamil movie

Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to take the lead opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film.

The production company, Sun Pictures, dropped a teaser with a glimpse of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's pairing as 'Devadas' and 'Chandra' in the film titled DC.

"Sun Pictures proudly presents #DC starring @lokesh.kanagaraj & @wamiqagabbi. Directed by @thatswatitis. An @anirudhofficial musical," the post's caption read.

The teaser features Kanagaraj in a bloody, intense role as he walks through a narrow hallway in a rugged look, complemented by his long hair and thick beard. Wamiqa exudes a ferocious vibe as she confidently walks towards him.

Further details surrounding their characters or the storyline remain under wraps.

Made under the banner of Sun Pictures, DC is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. Besides Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also features Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in a significant role.

The release date is yet to be announced.

Kanagaraj's last outing as director came with the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in the movie, which clashed with War 2 at the box office on August 14.