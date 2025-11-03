  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 03, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.1°C

'Coolie' director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi to star in Tamil movie

Titled 'DC', the film features the two in intense roles and is being directed by Arun Matheswaran. It's bankrolled by the production house Sun Pictures

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 12:40 PM

Top Stories

Look: UAE residents celebrate Flag Day; beaches, landmarks full of colour

Look: UAE residents celebrate Flag Day; beaches, landmarks full of colour

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to take the lead opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film.

The production company, Sun Pictures, dropped a teaser with a glimpse of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi's pairing as 'Devadas' and 'Chandra' in the film titled DC.

Recommended For You

Spirited West Ham grab 3-1 home win over Newcastle

Spirited West Ham grab 3-1 home win over Newcastle

Meet Dubai cyclist who rides 70km a week on one wheel

Meet Dubai cyclist who rides 70km a week on one wheel

Louvre heist suspects appear before Paris magistrates

Louvre heist suspects appear before Paris magistrates

UK train stabbing wounds 10; two suspects arrested

UK train stabbing wounds 10; two suspects arrested

UAE Flag Day celebrations: Flag-raising, drone shows at Global Village

UAE Flag Day celebrations: Flag-raising, drone shows at Global Village

 

"Sun Pictures proudly presents #DC starring @lokesh.kanagaraj & @wamiqagabbi. Directed by @thatswatitis. An @anirudhofficial musical," the post's caption read.

The teaser features Kanagaraj in a bloody, intense role as he walks through a narrow hallway in a rugged look, complemented by his long hair and thick beard. Wamiqa exudes a ferocious vibe as she confidently walks towards him.

Further details surrounding their characters or the storyline remain under wraps.

Made under the banner of Sun Pictures, DC is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. Besides Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film also features Sanjana Krishnamoorthy in a significant role.

The release date is yet to be announced.

Kanagaraj's last outing as director came with the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in the movie, which clashed with War 2 at the box office on August 14.