Constance Wu announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump

Actress Constance Wu is going to embrace parenthood for the second time.
On Tuesday, the Crazy Rich Asians star took to Instagram and announced that she is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.
Sharing a photo where she stands with her shirt lifted, revealing her baby bump which she points at, Wu wrote, "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."
The couple is already parents to a 2-year-old daughter.
The parents have not publicly disclosed many details about their daughter, including her name. However, in 2021, Wu did get candid about her now 2-year-old's special birthmark, which causes her buttocks to turn blue, Page Six reported.
"Her butt is the color blue. There's this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it's called a Mongolian spot," Wu explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian," she continued. "And it's where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away."
After learning about the good news, fans congratulated Wu on her second pregnancy.
