Confirmed: Ranveer Singh is new Don of Bollywood, replacing Shah Rukh Khan

The film's teaser, released today, is now going viral on social media; watch the full video here

Screengrab

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 1:37 PM

It’s official. Ranveer Singh will play the role of iconic Bollywood character Don in Farhan Akthar’s third instalment of the eponymous film.

The makers shared a teaser on Wednesday, introducing Singh’s character, who delivers a power-packed dialogue as the famed fictional underworld boss.

Watch the full video here:

Taking to Instagram, film director Farhan Akhtar said: “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025.”

A new era begins indeed. Bollywood fans are most familiar with superstar Shah Rukh Khan playing the part of Don in the first two instalments of the film, also directed by Akhtar.

Prior to SRK, however, it was Amitabh Bachchan who played the original Don in the 1978 film. Shah Rukh Khan's rendition of the titular character – released in 2006 – was the official remake of Big B's blockbuster hit of the same name. The second part of SRK’s Don series, released in 2011, also turned out to be a smashing hit at the box office.

