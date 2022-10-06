Composers Salim-Sulaiman team up with UAE singer for devotional track 'Salaam'

The track is a curtain raiser for the duo’s new album, Bhoomi 22

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 10:44 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 11:13 AM

Celebrated music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, who have regaled us with hits from over 100 Bollywood films and are also renowned for independent tracks featuring diverse musical influences, are back with Salaam, a song of praise created for the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The track is a curtain raiser for the duo’s new album, Bhoomi 2022, and is a collaboration between Salim-Sulaiman and Ayisha Abdul Basith. Ayisha is a 17-year-old UAE-based singer and digital content creator who is known for her devotional songs that have drawn huge audiences on social media. Lyrics for Salaam, which releases on Salim Sulaiman’s record label Merchant Records October 6, are provided by Kamal Haji.

We caught up with Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaiman to know more.

Firstly, what can you tell us about the track Salaam that is a curtain raiser for your new album Bhoomi 2022?

Salaam is a devotional song in praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The song was composed as one of the first songs of Bhoomi 2022. Bhoomi is a series of songs that are part of our tradition with devotion fused with elements that have a very new age sound.

How did the collaboration with UAE-based singer Ayisha Abdul Basith come about and what was it like working with her?

I heard a song by Ayisha that really moved me and I decided to work with her after that. She’s got a divine voice quality and the spirituality in her voice truly shines in Salaam.

Who are the musicians involved in Bhoomi 2022 and what can fans expect from it?

We have some of India’s top musicians featuring on this album and fans can expect some very unique songs from Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, King, Harshdeep Kaur and many more.

You recently put out a patriotic record called Tiranga Lehraaye which was featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York. What are your thoughts on this honour?

I was very happy to see our song on Times Square in New York. The joy it gave me was something that I will treasure for a long time to come.

You alternate between independent and Bollywood music. What is the main difference between working in both fields?

Honestly these days the lines are very blurred between independent and film music. They both are sounding like each other but Bhoomi has a very unique sound and purpose and we hope that it will be clutter-breaking like every year.

In an interview earlier this year you commented on how music is made for Instagram Reels. What is your relationship with social media?

Social media is a reflection of your lifestyle. It helps a creator to interact with his/her fans and in pushing their art and passion across to the world.

You recently performed with Sulaiman at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. As regular performers in the UAE what do you love best about your audiences/fans here?

UAE loves diversity. Their passion and love for music gives artists like ourselves inspiration to bring a great show every year to the country. Coca-Cola Arena is one of the finest arenas in the world.

In an illustrious career that has spanned nearly three decades, are you happy that so many of your songs have stood the test of time?

We’ve always focused on making good music rather than hit music. Good music always turns out to be timeless and stays forever. We are fortunate to have the love and trust of our listeners and fans across three decades now and we promise to continue to bring good music to them.