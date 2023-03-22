Comedy superstars Sooshi Mango to perform in Dubai

The troupe will open the Dubai Comedy Festival on May 12

By CT Desk Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 9:48 AM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 9:56 AM

Comedy superstars Sooshi Mango announced that they will make their international debut at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on May 12, kicking off the Dubai Comedy Festival.

The much-loved comedy troupe, made up of Joe Salanitri, Carlo Salanitri, and Andrew Manfre, are about to bring their wildly successful ‘OFF THE BOAT TOUR’ to the international stage in Dubai.

The troupe said in a statement, “We have held off doing International Comedy Festivals for a little while now, but once we were offered to come and do a show in Dubai, we could not say yes quick enough. We are very excited and can’t wait to bring our show to the beautiful people of Dubai! We're also very much looking forward to making Coca-Cola Arena a venue that we can call our home in Dubai. See you soon!"

In an impressive feat, they broke the house record at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena to be the only comedy act to perform more than three shows of the same tour in the last 20 years — a very special achievement in their hometown.

Sooshi Mango’s popularity continues to soar, with their relatable and timely humour earning Joe, Carlo and Andrew a permanent place in the social feeds of Australians in every corner of the world.

In 2021, Sooshi Mango launched the Saucy Meatballs Podcast, which has seen them interview everyone from UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The trio’s rise in Australian comedy has been nothing short of meteoric, with their viral online videos amassing hundreds of millions of views. Their characters — most notably ethnic mums and dads — have made their way from video skits in their parents' garages to television screens across Australia and stages around the world.

Sooshi Mango's humour transcends cultures and borders, and their content is wildly popular with people of all backgrounds. Proud Italian-Australians, their comedy is inspired by their parents and the older generation, and they are happy to be able to shine a light on their heritage.

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of Australia’s funniest and most-loved comedy acts live in Dubai.

Tickets start from Dh199 and are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com