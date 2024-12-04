Comedy Mixtape Fest to come to Dubai

Kenny Sebastian

In a groundbreaking collaboration that promises to revolutionise Dubai's entertainment landscape, Eva Live Middle East, Midas Events, and DXB Live proudly announce the launch of Comedy Mixtape Fest, set to take centrestage at Dubai World Trade Centre on January 19, 2025.

The comedy extravaganza promises a full-blown laughter carnival bringing together South Asia's most electrifying comic talents under one roof. From 5.30 pm onwards, comedy enthusiasts can witness a stellar lineup featuring the viral sensation Anubhav Singh Bassi, the witty wordsmith Kenny Sebastian, the charismatic Harsh Gujral, and the chess master-turned-comedy king Samay Raina, among others.

Powered by Splash as the mega event’s sponsor, Comedy Mixtape Fest will also shine a spotlight on emerging talent, including Ravi Gupta, Prashasti Singh, Mohamed Suhel, Urjita Wani, Vivek Desai, and several others, creating a perfect blend of established names and fresh voices in the comedy scene. This commitment to nurturing regional talent while showcasing international stars sets the festival apart as a truly unique entertainment offering in Dubai's vibrant events calendar.

In the run-up to the mega laughter show, Comedy Mixtape Fest is launching an exciting talent hunt for UAE's hidden comedy gems. As homegrown powerhouses themselves, DXB Live, Eva Live Middle East, and Midas Events are passionate about nurturing local talent. The festival will open its spotlight to emerging UAE-based comics through an exclusive talent search programme. Aspiring comedians will have the chance to share the stage with South Asia's comedy elite, with voting details to be announced soon on all official platforms.

Eva Live Middle East, Midas Events, and DXB Live are known to promote homegrown talent and for the same, they would conduct an online talent hunt where the chosen artists will have the opportunity to perform live at the event, opening for the main act. This is a great opportunity for aspiring artists in the UAE to showcase their talent and potentially open for a major event

Stay tuned for more information about what promises to be the most talked-about comedy event of 2025.

When- Sunday, January 19, 2025

Where- Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre