Comedian Russell Brand found guilty by UK court of rape and sexual assaults

Prosecutors had described the 51-year-old, who starred in the films 'Get Him to the Greek' and 'Arthur', as a ruthless, sexual predator

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Nov 2026, 6:34 PM
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British comedian and actor Russell Brand was found guilty in a London court on Thursday of rape and sexual assault and told he faces jail.

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, had denied the accusations, saying the incidents had either been consensual, reinvented or re-imagined.

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Prosecutors had described the 51-year-old, who starred in the films 'Get Him to the Greek' and 'Arthur', as a ruthless, sexual predator.

He was convicted at London's Southwark Crown Court of one count of rape and three sexual assaults. He was acquitted of two other rapes and an attempted indecent assault.

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