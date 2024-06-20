E-Paper

Comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Dubai

The popular comic will perform live on June 22 at Zabeel Theatre in Palm Jumeirah

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 3:19 PM

Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 3:31 PM

Dubai anticipates a night of laughter with Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui performing live on June 22 at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Produced by Art for All and AJ Entertainment, this event promises a landmark evening for comedy enthusiasts. Faruqui, known for his sharp wit and resilience, has risen from Mumbai's open mic scene to global acclaim with his blend of humour and storytelling. His latest show, Dhandho, follows the success of "Dongri to Nowhere," showcasing his versatility and comedic prowess.

The Zabeel Theatre's luxurious setting ensures an unforgettable experience, complemented by pre-show activities and refreshments. Tickets are selling fast, underscoring Faruqui's popularity and the event's appeal as a highlight of Dubai's cultural calendar. Tickets available on Platinumlist.net.




