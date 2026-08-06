Colman Domingo reveals 2.5-hour prosthetics transformation to play Joe Jackson in 'Michael'

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo has opened up about the extensive physical and emotional preparation that went into portraying Joe Jackson in the biographical film Michael, revealing that his transformation involved two-and-a-half hours of prosthetic makeup for every shoot.

Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Domingo said the striking resemblance to the Jackson family patriarch was achieved through elaborate prosthetics and coloured contact lenses.

"That's two-and-a-half hours of prosthetics," Domingo told host Jimmy Fallon after the comedian reacted to a photograph of the actor in character. "I had a great time with that role, and really, it meant everything."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Beyond the physical transformation, Domingo said he immersed himself in extensive research to authentically portray Joe Jackson.

"You're watching the video, you're doing any research you can on the character... the years around it, you name it," he said. "I take in everything. I start my research the moment I get cast, and then it's probably like 40 hours a week of my own work just to prepare to be on that set."

The actor said his approach centred on understanding Joe Jackson as a person rather than simply imitating his mannerisms.

"You want to do soul work, to be honest. You don't want mimicry on anything," Domingo said. "You want to find the soul of a person and advocate for that."

Following the release of Michael, which became the second highest-grossing biopic of all time in May, Domingo reflected on the demanding nature of the production in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"This was not an easy shoot, I will not shy away from that," he said.

According to the publication, Domingo did not adopt method acting for the role, but remained in character while filming scenes with the younger actors portraying members of the Jackson family. The report also noted that revisions to the screenplay expanded Joe Jackson's role, making him a more central figure in the story.

Despite the challenges, Domingo said he was proud of the finished film.

"Michael has become an examination of how Michael became Michael, before we deal with anything else," he said.

"Everyone thinks there's one way to tell his story, and there isn't. One can't deny Michael's genius and his extraordinary legacy in the music industry."