Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: No selfie sticks, umbrellas; rules for concert goers explained

Leave your studded belts and bracelets at home; bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted
Are you feeling the chills — not from the UAE's weather, but from the electrifying possibility of being under the stars, thumping the ground, and singing along with Coldplay? Abu Dhabi is about to create a seismic wave as the British rock legends take the stage for a record-breaking four consecutive nights in the Capital.
First things first – Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour is officially sold out. However, several outlets have reported the availability of last-minute tickets. When Khaleej Times attempted to purchase any ticket from every date, the platform says “there aren’t enough tickets” to complete the request.
So, to the lucky ones—before you start humming 'Sometimes I just can't take it' (Higher Power), here’s an important guide to check out if you are heading to Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 9, 11, 12, and 14.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The fanzones will open at 3pm, with doors to Zayed Sports City Stadium opening at 5pm. Shone ZW's supporting act will begin at 6pm, followed by Elyanna taking the stage at 6.30pm. Who is Elyanna? Read about the Palestinian-Chilean singer here.
If all goes according to schedule, Coldplay will start their performance at 7.45pm. Last entry to the venue will be at 8.30pm and remember, re-admission is not permitted.
Parents — children under 5 years old are not permitted, and children under 14 are not allowed in the pitch standing area. All attendees under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.
The weather will be partly cloudy, with intermittent cloud cover and rainfall expected over some northern, eastern, and coastal areas. Temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the day. Read the details here.
There will be no parking available at the venue or on the roads surrounding the stadium to avoid congestion and safe movement of ticket holders into the stadium. Free shuttle buses from key points will be available for fans; ensure to pre-book the seats through Ticketmaster. Read our parking guide here.
To avoid any confusion at the entrance ensure you are not carrying any of these prohibited items.
If you are worried about hunger during the event, there will be a number of bars and food outlets available to satisfy your cravings.
Vegetarian and vegan options will also be offered to cater to different dietary preferences. Please note that no one under 21 will be permitted to buy or consume alcohol on the premises. To purchase alcohol, attendees must visit one of the designated 21+ stations to receive a wristband.
The largest stadium in the UAE with 45,000 seats was opened in 1979 and was renovated in 2009 to ensure that it complies with international standards and can be used for a wide range of events.
The traditional, open-air stadium is defined on its exterior by iconic arches. Within the stadium is a full-size football pitch and a wide concrete apron surrounds it. There are 42,355 general entry seats on two levels plus 1,436 hospitality seats and 277 media seats. Three LED scoreboards are present in the venue as well as a sound system for spectators. The venue is fully lit to the standard required for HDTV broadcasts.
Ever wondered what makes Coldplay so popular and what's the madness all about?
Simple and melodious - is the verdict of fans. Coldplay's exceptional production, emotive lyrics, and anthemic sound make them universally appealing. Their songs often explore love, hope, and introspection themes, resonating with a wide audience.
Coldplay has a strong international presence, with tours that attract massive audiences worldwide. Over the years, their constant reinvention—evolving from alternative rock to more electronic and pop influences—keeps them relevant.
The current shows are part of Coldplay’s ongoing Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which has been a global sensation since it began in March 2022. The tour is now the most attended by a group in history, showcasing tracks from their album “Music Of The Spheres” as well as new songs from their upcoming release, “Moon Music.”
Music of the Spheres is a 12-track album about a fictional planetary system called The Spheres; the space opera is an uneven mix of synth-drenched power-pop and cosmic interludes.
ALSO READ: