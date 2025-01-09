Coldplay Abu Dhabi concert: Power banks now allowed in stadium

They were earlier part of an extensive list of prohibited items, which include signs and selfie sticks
File photo
Are you one of the thousands of people heading to Zayed Sports City stadium tonight?
You will be able to record the lights that will guide you home, without worrying about your battery running out.
Abu Dhabi Calendar has just announced that attendees of the Coldplay concert tonight will now be able to carry power banks inside.
Power banks were part of an extensive list of items that are prohibited inside the stadium – including signs and selfie sticks.
