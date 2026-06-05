CoComelon and Blippi to bring interactive live show to Abu Dhabi this August

Families in the UAE can look forward to a musical adventure this summer as CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, featuring special guest Blippi, arrives at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on August 15 and 16.

The touring production will bring some of the world's most beloved preschool characters to the stage, offering young fans the chance to see JJ, Cody, Nina and their friends from CoComelon come to life in an interactive live setting. The show will also mark the first time CoComelon and Blippi appear together on stage in the UAE.

Designed as an introduction to live entertainment for preschoolers, the production combines music, dance and audience participation, encouraging families to sing, play and engage with the characters throughout the performance.

Audiences can expect a lively journey through the colourful world of CoComelon, featuring popular songs including Wheels on the Bus, Animal Dance and If You're Happy and You Know It. Blippi will also make a special appearance, performing fan-favourite The Excavator Song.

The family-friendly production follows the success of CoComelon's global rise as one of the world's most-watched children's entertainment brands. The franchise attracts more than four billion monthly views across platforms including YouTube and Netflix, while Blippi has built a global audience of more than 100 million fans through educational videos focused on curiosity and exploration.

Produced by Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment, the show is presented by Blu Blood in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.

Organisers say the production has been created to offer children a memorable first theatre experience, blending familiar songs and characters with interactive moments designed to keep little ones engaged from start to finish.

Tickets for CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE are now on sale through the Etihad Arena website.