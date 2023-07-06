Coco Lee death: In her haunting last Instagram post, singer called herself 'female warrior'

Lee had also shared what her 2023 goals would be and how she faced major life-changing hurdles

Hong Kong-born American Pop singer Coco Lee passed away on June 5. She was 48. The singer died following a suicide attempt that left her in a coma, reported news agency Reuters.

In her final Instagram post shared last year, Coco Lee wrote a long message and discussed how she relied on “love and faith” to get through last year while calling herself a “female warrior”.

Coco Lee also shared what her goal would be in 2023 and wrote, "My goal in 2023 is to share my life story and how I faced major life-changing hurdles and still manage to keep a positive attitude. I am happy to say I am finally living the real me."

Coco Lee's sisters break the news

Coco Lee's sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, shared a post addressing the singer's demise. They wrote, "With great sadness, we are here [to] break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years, but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly, that demon inside her took the better of her."

Coco Lee's uphill battle with health

Coco Lee was born with a defect in her left leg and underwent an operation that wasn't successful, as per a report published in The Sun. She had to deal with issues and hence, had to heavily rely on her right leg for support.

However, the problems worsened in October last year after Coco Lee over-exerted and injured herself. The singer had faced a year of health woes and underwent major leg surgery, after which she had to learn to walk again, the report added.

She was born in Hong Kong in 1975 and was the youngest of three children of a Hong Kong Cantonese mother and Malaysian father.

Fans share fond memories of Coo Lee

After the news of her demise, many fans went to the last post shared by Coo Lee and paid their heartfelt condolences. One wrote, "Rest well Coco, you’re my childhood memory. I grew up with your songs."

Another revealed that Coco Lee was the life of the party. "Dear Coco, you were always the life of the party, so positive, energetic, caring and loving. Thanks for being such an inspiration and a beautiful soul. You always stood up for what’s right. May you rest in peace. #femalewarrior," a comment read.

Coco Lee’s journey

Lee's career spanned around 30 years. Among her most notable performances were voicing of the female warrior Mulan in the Mandarin-language version of Disney's "Mulan" and performing the Oscar-nominated song "A Love Before Time" from the film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

Coco Lee’s fame skyrocketed during the 1990s and early 2000s. Her 1996 debut project quickly piqued higher on music charts becoming one the best-selling albums of the year. Her first English album No Other Way was dropped in 1999, and Do You Want My Love remains to be one of her greatest singles.

