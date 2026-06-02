'Cocktail 2' trailer out: Shahid, Rashmika, Kriti Sanon star in a chaotic love triangle

The movie is slated to release in theatres across the UAE on June 18

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 2 Jun 2026, 3:26 PM
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Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are set to bring a chaotic love story to the big screens with their upcoming film Cocktail 2. The much-awaited trailer of the movie is finally out.

The almost three-minute trailer of the film features a tale of chaos, confusion and heartbreak between three friends, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Ally (Kriti Sanon).

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In the trailer, the lead cast were seen travelling, where the trio explore their friendship and different aspects of their relationship.

The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.

Maddock Film shared the trailer on their YouTube handle on Tuesday.

Prior to the trailer, the makers have already released the chartbuster songs from the film. Recently, they released the romantic track 'Tujhko', unveiling a soulful duet that brings together celebrated singers Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in a deeply emotional musical collaboration.

The visuals of the song feature Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in warm, sunlit frames, with summer-inspired aesthetics and flowing silhouettes. The music video focuses on quiet, affectionate moments between the characters.

The other tracks from the movie include 'Mashooqa' and 'Jab Talak'. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 19.

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