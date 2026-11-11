Coachella 2027 lineup: Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala, Madonna to headline festival

Coachella has announced its 2027 lineup, with Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA set to headline the music festival when it returns to California next April.

The festival announced its lineup on Instagram, with Madonna, Daddy Yankee, Jisoo and Diljit Dosanjh among the artists set to perform.

Dua Lipa will headline on April 9 and 16, alongside performances from Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Kehlani, Peggy Gou and Diljit Dosanjh.

Madonna will make a return to the festival's dance tent, more than two decades after performing at Coachella in 2006.

Tame Impala will take over on April 10 and 17, with Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn and Måneskin also scheduled to perform.

The Australian music project, led by Kevin Parker, previously headlined the festival in 2019.

SZA will close out both weekends on April 11 and 18, with Don Toliver, DOM DOLLA, Kygo, Becky G, BABYMONSTER and Victoria Monét among the performers joining her.

Daddy Yankee has also been given a special billing on the lineup, while French electronic duo Justice will present Blinded by the Lights, billed as a debut performance in the festival's Bunker.

The announcement also includes several K-pop acts, with BLACKPINK's Jisoo performing on April 9 and 16, NCT on April 10 and 17, and BABYMONSTER on April 11 and 18.

Coachella 2027 will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends, from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18.

Festival passes will go on sale on November 13 at 12pm Pacific Time through the official Coachella website.

For those unable to attend, YouTube will once again livestream performances from both weekends.

The 2027 edition follows this year's festival, which featured headline performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.