BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo at Coachella 2027? Analysts reveal early headliner predictions

Prediction markets point to a shift toward new-gen pop, with festival veterans still in play

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 12:29 PM
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As Coachella 2026 wrapped on Sunday, April 19, thousands flew in and camped out at the desert festival, while millions more streamed it online. The event delivered several viral moments, from Justin Bieber’s performance, which sent fans back to his music in full force, to Sabrina Carpenter drawing backlash after calling Arabic “zaghrouta” “weird.”

Now, attention is already shifting to what comes next, with fans speculating over who could headline Coachella 2027.

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According to data from Vegas Insider, based on entertainment analysis and betting odds, Olivia Rodrigo has surged to the top of prediction markets, holding a 53 per cent implied probability of headlining the iconic California festival. This marks the first time an artist in the 2027 cycle has crossed the majority threshold.

The sharp rise places Rodrigo ahead of longtime favourites BTS and Billie Eilish, both of whom have seen their odds decline as the 2026 festival season progressed.

BTS now stands at 31 per cent, while Billie Eilish follows closely at 29 per cent. Despite the dip, analysts say expectations remain high for BTS, particularly as speculation builds around a potential first appearance at Coachella.

New-gen dominance, but veterans remain

The data reflects a broader shift toward newer artists leading festival line-ups, though established names continue to hold ground.

K-pop group Stray Kids has maintained a strong position at 23 per cent, reinforcing continued global demand for the genre. Meanwhile, Drake sits at 18 per cent, keeping him within striking distance of the top tier.

At the same time, festival regulars such as The Weeknd and Post Malone are seeing modest upward movement, each holding around 11 per cent, as markets factor in more reliable headline options.

Justin Bieber remains a longshot at 7.4 per cent, though his odds have stabilised following renewed visibility from recent performances.

Top Coachella 2027 headliner predictions

  • Olivia Rodrigo — 53%

  • BTS — 31%

  • Billie Eilish — 29%

  • Stray Kids — 23%

  • Drake — 18%

Analysts say Rodrigo’s current lead reflects growing confidence that 2027 could mark her transition into a full-scale festival headliner.

Still, with BTS maintaining strong odds, the race remains open, as traders continue to weigh global fan demand alongside Coachella’s track record of balancing new stars with established acts.

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