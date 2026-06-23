Clive Davis dies at 94: Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys and music icons pay tribute

Legendary music executive and five-time Grammy Award winner Clive Davis has died at the age of 94, prompting an outpouring of tributes from artists whose careers he helped shape across more than five decades in the music industry.

As news of his death spread on Monday, June 22, musicians from multiple generations paid tribute to the executive known simply as "Clive" throughout the industry.

Bruce Springsteen reflected on the impact Davis had on his life and career, writing, "Over here on E Street, we mourn the death of the great record man and close friend Clive Davis. At 22 years old, he changed my life when he signed me to Columbia Records. He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success. A great man. All our prayers and love."

Billy Joel remembered Davis for recognising talent and championing songwriters. "Clive Davis convinced me to sign with Columbia Records many years ago. He recognized the talent of great musicians and understood the power of contemporary music," Joel said, adding that Davis "undoubtedly enhanced the stature of the music industry during his tenure as president of Columbia Records."

Barry Manilow paid tribute to a decades-long partnership, writing, "My heart is heavy with the loss of my friend Clive Davis. For fifty years we worked together, created together, argued together, and celebrated together. Yes, some would say it was business. But to Clive, it never was. It was family."

Patti Smith thanked Davis "for transforming music," while also acknowledging his personal support throughout her career.

Alicia Keys shared a photograph accompanied by the message: "To Clive Davis, the visionary who transformed dreams into reality, leaving aindeible mark on music and lives worldwide."

Jennifer Hudson, one of the artists most closely associated with Davis' later career, wrote: "I know Nobody lives forever, but Clive's impact and legacy will always live on! Yes, he was the legendary music mogul, but he was family to me."

Singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins credited Davis with helping launch his career, saying: "He believed in me when others would only 'wait and see.' He had the ability to use his 'gut' instead of just looking at the numbers."

Ray Parker Jr remembered Davis as both a mentor and friend, revealing that the executive had recently written him a heartfelt birthday letter despite being unwell. Veteran producer Narada Michael Walden praised Davis for believing in "great songs, great artists, and great records."

Hit songwriter Diane Warren shared one of the most emotional tributes, writing: "Dear Clive, losing You today feels like losing my father. Because you were always family to me." She credited Davis with supporting her songwriting career for decades and added, "No one will ever come close to what You have achieved. No one. Ever."

Legendary songwriting and production duo Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff also highlighted Davis' role in launching Philadelphia International Records through CBS Records, saying his support helped bring the "Sound of Philadelphia" to audiences around the world.

According to a Variety report, Davis died at his Manhattan residence after recently being hospitalised with an upper respiratory infection.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential record executives in modern music history, Davis guided Columbia Records, Arista Records, and J Records to major commercial success while playing a pivotal role in the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, Simon & Garfunkel, and Santana.

Davis' career spanned more than 50 years and included several defining chapters. During the late 1960s, he helped steer Columbia Records into the rock era, signing or developing artists such as Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana and Bruce Springsteen.

After leaving Columbia in 1973, he rebuilt his influence at Arista Records, where he oversaw the rise of numerous major pop, rock and R&B acts, including Whitney Houston.

A recipient of five Grammy Awards, including the Recording Academy's Trustees Award in 2000, Davis leaves behind a legacy that helped define generations of popular music.