Disney Zombies actress Carla Jeffery dies at 33 as co-stars share tributes

Carla Jeffery, the actress best known for playing Bree in Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, has died at the age of 33.

Jeffery began acting as a child, appearing in shows including iCarly and Good Luck Charlie, before becoming known for her role in Zombies.

Her longtime management company, Alexanders Talent Management, confirmed her death on Instagram, revealing that Carla had been with the agency since she was 12 years old.

“For more than 20 years, Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family, and watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege,” the agency wrote.

The company also remembered the actress for her personality away from the screen.

“We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent, and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went,” the statement continued.

The agency asked for privacy for Carla’s family and loved ones, adding:

“Rest beautifully, Carla. You will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Chandler Kinney also shared an emotional tribute, remembering Carla for the joy and positivity she brought to those around her.

“You made every day better and brighter with your infectious positivity,” Chandler wrote. “I feel so grateful to have known your love.”

She added that Carla's personality reflected the character she played in Zombies, describing her as a “bubbly, vivacious heart of gold cheerleader” who loved uplifting others.

“You’re a legend in my eyes, and your legacy of bringing joy and comfort to people everywhere will live on forever,” she wrote.

Disney Entertainment Television also paid tribute, saying Carla's “talent, warmth and spirit” left a lasting impression on those who worked with her and that her performances brought joy to millions.

Carla's family has not shared further details surrounding her death.