Sold out in minutes: UAE BTS fans wait for Jung Kook's Calvin Klein collab to drop locally

What happens when one of the world's biggest pop stars launches a collaboration with a global fashion house? The collection sells out in minutes — which is exactly what happened when the CKJK collection dropped at 2am UAE time on the US website last night.

BTS' Jung Kook launched his first-ever capsule collection with Calvin Klein on May 20, just months after his viral Calvin Klein campaign.

Ashpreet Kaur Dev, a 25-year-old Dubai resident, stayed up until 2am to shop the drop — only to find the Calvin Klein US website had crashed and the entire collection had sold out within minutes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Why it's special

Dubbed 'CKJK', the collection is a treat for fans: it incorporates Jungkook's iconic tattoos across multiple pieces, with his signature embroidered on the inside of select jackets and jeans.

The collection contains 20 items, which range from underwear to jackets for both, men and women. Inspired by the hitmaker's love for motorcycles, the collection is set to feature a statement leather jacket along with structured denim pieces.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Jung Kook says the denim reflects his "personal taste and the things that I wanted to include in it".

He also revealed how he perfected every stroke of the signature embroidered inside the denim jacket and jeans — calling it "a little secret between me and ARMY" before showing off the signature on the jacket he was wearing. Fans are already picking up on the details: Ashpreet said the "tattoo-inspired details instantly remind me of him without being too loud or overdone."

Watch the video below:

Fans wait for UAE arrival

While Ashpreet may have not had her luck with the online sale, other fans are making the most of their trips abroad to get their hands on the coveted collection.

Marjorie Lacasandile, a 42-year-old Filipino expat residing in Abu Dhabi, said that she is ready to shop at the CKJK pop-up in Seongsu, Seoul. Travelling with fellow Abu Dhabi resident, Miel, they have both registered to visit the location in June.

Marjorie is looking to get her hands on the denim jacket with his signature on the inside, but is unsure of whether it will be in stock when she arrives at the store.

Miel, too, is looking to grab something from the denim line or get the tshirt with the star's tattoos on it. "All I know is I'm not leaving that store empty-handed".

Regardless of how fans in the UAE try to get pieces from the collection, they are all waiting for the collaboration to drop in the UAE. However, as of now, Calvin Klein customer service agents have said that they have received "no information" regarding the same.

The collection will be available at select locations across the globe. As of now, the list includes Mexico City, New York City, Paris, Seoul, Sao Paulo, Tokyo, Bangkok, Los Angeles and Shanghai.

Jung Kook is currently on tour with the rest of the group, which began shortly after their recent album Arirang debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200.