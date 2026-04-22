Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's 'Citadel 2' to be out on May 6

There's great news for the fans of Citadel as the new season is all set to stream on Prime Video on May 6.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant released the action-packed trailer of the second season, announcing the premiere date for the return of the spy series, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as leads.

Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) — elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world's most powerful families.

When a terrifying new threat emerges, "the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity," read a press note.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Returning cast members this season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, alongside an expanded ensemble cast featuring Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine.

Other notable additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.