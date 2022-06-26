‘Cirkus’ a different take on ‘Comedy of Errors’: Rohit Shetty

With Cirkus, the director is trying to present William Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors in a unique way

By PTI Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 3:14 PM

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says in his upcoming feature Cirkus he has tried to present William Shakespeare’s classic play The Comedy of Errors in a unique way. Over the years, the Shakespearean comedy revolving around two sets of identical twins, has been adapted by many Indian filmmakers.

Shetty said Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, is nowhere close to the previous film versions of the play.

“There have been many versions of The Comedy of Errors. In Bengali cinema it was made as a black and white film, then Do Dooni Chaar with Kishore Kumar... So, it has changed a lot over the years. Our film is a different take,” Shetty said.

The 49-year-old filmmaker added that Cirkus is a “happy, cool, breezy film” much like his blockbuster comedies Golmaal and All the Best.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee among others, Cirkus is set to hit theatres on December 23.

Shetty, who is currently filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 in South Africa, said he will resume work on his debut series Indian Police Force soon and then move to the third part of his much-loved cop universe film Singham.

The director said the film, to be headlined by Ajay Devgn, is in the scripting stage and will go on floors in April next year.

“‘Post Indian Police Force all my attention is on Singham 3, it is Ajay’s due date now. Singham has not come for the longest time,” the filmmaker said.

Shetty started his cop universe with Singham movies and followed it up with Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi.

The director, who is taking the franchise to the digital space with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force, said he will keep expanding his cop universe.

“We will be expanding with every film whether the time or scenario would change in reality or not. Like, Singham 3 will be bigger than Sooryavanshi. It won’t culminate. New guys, new actors will keep coming and it will keep going,” Shetty said, adding that Singham 3 will see Singh and Kumar in special appearances along with some new characters.