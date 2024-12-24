Christopher Nolan's next film is an adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan, winner of the Best Directing award and the Best Picture award for 'Oppenheimer,' poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP

The wait is over for Christopher Nolan fans as Universal Studios on Monday announced that the acclaimed director will adapt Homer's epic poem The Odyssey for his next film. The movie, described as a "mythic action epic", is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal in a statement said, "Christopher Nolan's next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology." This also marks the first time Homer's foundational tale will be brought to IMAX screens.

The star-studded cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.

While Nolan has worked on historical and science fiction films like Oppenheimer, Inception and Interstellar, this project signals a new direction. The Odyssey is rooted in ancient mythology, following the journey of Odysseus as he faces challenges while trying to return home after the Trojan War.

This isn't the first time the story has been adapted. Past versions include the 1954 film Ulysses, starring Kirk Douglas, and the Coen brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), which was loosely inspired by the epic. Nolan's take is expected to bring his signature mix of realism and visual storytelling to the ancient tale.