Christopher Nolan's Inception plot map goes viral on Twitter

It remains as complex as the film, which continues to baffle many, over a span of more than 10 years

Photo: @Julian/Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 23 Jul 2022, 12:38 PM

Christopher Nolan has always been a director known for his extraordinary filmmaking, and the power to pull thousands into stories that casually test the boundaries of reality.

With a complex plot, multiple levels of dreams, a mesmeric score, and technical perfection, Inception (2010) is an all time pop-culture favourite, Inception (2010) often hailed by many as the auteur's finest film. The film's plot continues to baffle many, over a span of more than 10 years.

Just last week, writer-entrepreneur Julian Shapiro posted a tweet that showed a hand-drawn concept map, for Inception, used by none other than Nolan himself. This concept map remains as complex as the film, and offers an interesting insight into the workings of Nolan's mind.

"A rare find for my fellow movie nerds," Shapiro wrote.

Sourced from a book named 'The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan' by Tom Shone, the photo had left Twitterati simultaneously confused and in awe.

"I just watched that movie for the third time. Having seen all of the kinetic stuff before, it was less distracting, so it's finally able to focus on what was going on and the plot. Now I finally understand that movie. Thanks, Christopher Nolan for a real brain workout," wrote one user. Other users engaged themselves in a long discussion, in the comments section.

Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer is set to release in July 2023, as of now.

