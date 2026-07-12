Mumbai cafe manager served 'The Odyssey' stars, then Googled who they were

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, along with actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon, made a surprise stop at Mumbai's iconic Olympia Coffee House in Colaba on Saturday, July 11, where they enjoyed chai, bun maska and light snacks ahead of The Odyssey premiere.

The visit lasted just 10 to 15 minutes, but it quickly became a memorable moment for the café's staff, who had no idea they were serving some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Universal Pictures India shared photos of the trio's visit on Saturday, July 11, showing Nolan, Holland and Damon seated inside the 108-year-old café and sipping chai before the film's Mumbai premiere.

"Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere. A big night awaits, but chai comes first!" the studio captioned the post.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Speaking to HT City, café manager Inayat Maredia said the team only realised who their guests were after searching their names online.

"We didn't know them. We Googled them later," Maredia told HT City.

According to the manager, the group first arrived outside the restaurant in the afternoon before eventually entering at around 6pm.

They ordered chai, bun maska and a few light snacks, but as crowds began gathering outside, along with police officers and security personnel, they wrapped up their visit and left.

The visit came ahead of The Odyssey's India premiere in Mumbai on Saturday, where Nolan presented the film to audiences alongside Holland, Damon and other members of the cast.

The Hollywood stars arrived in Mumbai on Friday evening, July 10, and were greeted by fans at Kalina Airport. The event marked the first time Nolan had held a film premiere in India.

The Odyssey, Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem, stars Damon as Odysseus alongside Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

The film will be released in cinemas worldwide on July 17.