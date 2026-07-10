Watch: Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland arrive in India for 'The Odyssey' premiere

The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic poem, will become the first film directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker to have an official premiere in India.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, Nolan and Tom Holland arrived at Mumbai's Kalina private airport.

Fans gathered around the convoy carrying the filmmaker and actor as they made their way out of the airport, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood stars.

While many were unable to see them clearly because of the vehicles' tinted windows, a photo surfaced shortly afterward showing Holland smiling and waving to the paparazzi before heading to his hotel.

Several more cast members are expected to arrive in Mumbai over the coming days as preparations continue for the premiere.

The event marks a significant milestone for Indian audiences, as it is the first time one of Nolan's films has had an official premiere in India.

Several more cast members are expected to arrive in Mumbai over the coming days as preparations continue for the premiere.

The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Zendaya as Athena and Robert Pattinson as Antinous, alongside Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron in key supporting roles.