Christopher Nolan waited over 20 years to bring this iconic image in 'The Odyssey' to life

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey opens with an image that feels like it’s been pulled straight out of a strange concoction of myth and memory. A colossal Trojan Horse, half‑fallen, half‑buried, waiting to be swallowed by the tide.

If you’ve watched the movie, which has already emerged as one of the biggest openers of his filmography, or even if you haven’t, you’ve likely seen that gigantic shot of a broken horse sinking into the sand. In many ways, a large-scale filmmaking flex that has become synonymous with Nolanesque cinema, that image serves as the visual heartbeat of a story the filmmaker has carried in his mind for more than two decades.

In many ways, the horse also becomes the gateway into Nolan’s cinematic tale, as a single striking structure that ushers viewers into the ruins of the Trojan War and the long, haunting journey that follows.

In interviews leading up to the release, the filmmaker revealed that this exact image had been lodged in his mind for more than 20 years, surviving multiple projects and near‑misses, including a brief flirtation with directing a Trojan War film back in the early 2000s.

The myth behind the monument

In classical myth, the Trojan Horse is the ultimate act of wartime deception. A huge hollow wooden structure the Greeks present as a 'gift' and peace offering after a decade‑long siege of Troy.

According to the most enduring version of the story, later retold in Virgil’s Aeneid and echoed in Homer’s Odyssey, the horse is brought inside the city walls by triumphant Trojans who believe the war is over – totally unaware that elite Greek soldiers are hidden within, waiting for nightfall.

When darkness finally settles, those warriors climb out, open the gates and signal the Greek army to return, turning this supposed monument of victory into the silent architect of Troy’s proverbial 'fall'.

Over centuries, that myth has turned into metaphor, with the Trojan Horse as a symbol of misplaced trust, a warning that the most devastating threats are often the ones a society willingly drags through its own gates.

Nolan’s ‘fallen monument” and Planet Of The Apes

Nolan has been explicit about where that fascination with this visual really stems from. As he revealed in one of his interviews, he was deeply affected as a child by the final reveal in the original Planet of the Apes, where Charlton Heston's character stumbles upon a ruined Statue of Liberty, partially buried along a lonely shoreline.

That shot – one fallen monument telling the entire story of a civilisation’s rise and ruin – became a kind of cinematic imprint for Nolan, a template for how an image can pack the weight of an entire narrative without a word being spoken. It’s that 'fallen monument' language Nolan has brought up several times, when he talks about the half‑buried horse. The idea that a single, broken structure can metamorphose as a thesis statement for an entire film.