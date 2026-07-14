'The Odyssey' would not have been possible without 'Oppenheimer', director says

Christopher Nolan has revealed that he would not have been able to make The Odyssey without the success of Oppenheimer.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said the critical and commercial success of the 2023 biographical drama gave him the opportunity to pursue one of his most ambitious projects to date.

"I don't think I could have gotten The Odyssey made without Oppenheimer," Nolan said, explaining that the film's success gave studios the confidence to back a large-scale adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic.

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Oppenheimer became one of the biggest films of 2023, earning nearly $1 billion at the global box office and winning seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.

Nolan's upcoming The Odyssey is based on Homer's classic poem, which follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The film has already sparked discussion online over its casting, modern dialogue and use of contemporary accents.

The director recently dismissed the pre-release criticism, saying audiences should wait until they have seen the finished film before judging it.

The Odyssey features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o and Jon Bernthal. The film is scheduled for release in July 2027.